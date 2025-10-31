GST (Amendment) Bill Passed Defection Rules Laid

403
GST (Amendment) Bill Passed
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Friday passed“The Jammu and Kashmir Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025”.
The Bill, seeking to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, was moved in the House by Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah.
“A Bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 (Act No. V of 2017) (L.A. Bill No. 8 of 2025),” reads the Bill passed in the House.
