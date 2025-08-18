Following Is Report By Morocco's Official Maghreb Arab Press (MAP), As Part Of The Health File By The Federation Of Arab News Agencies (FANA)

403
Morocco, AstraZeneca to establish rare diseases ctr
RABAT, Aug 18 (KUNA) -- Moroccan King Mohammad VI Foundation for Science, and Health and AstraZeneca have signed a protocol agreement in Rabat for the joint development of Centers of Excellence dedicated to rare diseases.
The initiative aims to strengthen Morocco's healthcare system and improve care for patients suffering from such conditions.
This collaboration is part of a broader dynamic focused on providing innovative solutions for patients, by facilitating diagnosis, access to treatment, and training for healthcare professionals.
Specifically, it includes the development of advanced diagnostic platforms, the integration of modern technologies in genetic testing, and the establishment of multidisciplinary hubs for treatment, research, and training.
This agreement reinforces AstraZeneca's commitment to sustainable growth and long-term partnership in Morocco, building on previous successful collaborations with the Mohammad VI Foundation for Science and Health.
Together, the two parties are forging a shared path to address urgent medical needs and create a tangible and lasting impact for patients across the Kingdom.
On another front, the Mohammad VI Foundation for Science and Health in Casablanca announced the successful completion of the first ABO-incompatible kidney transplant on the African continent.
This major surgical intervention, which enabled a kidney transplant between a donor and recipient with incompatible blood types, marks significant medical progress.
It was the result of close coordination between among departments - anesthesia and intensive care, nephrology, urology, hematology, medical biology (especially immunology), the Mohammad VI Blood Transfusion Center, and the vascular surgery team - with scientific support from Professor Lionel Rostaing, an expert in ABO-incompatible kidney transplantation.
With this achievement, the Mohammad VI Foundation for Science and Health reaffirms its commitment to developing advanced medicine in service of both Morocco and the continent by expanding access to organ transplantation and pushing the boundaries of immunological compatibility.
Meanwhile, the Mohammad VI University Hospital Center in Tangier stands not only as a center of medical excellence but also as a space for comfort, attentive care, and innovation.
This modern hospital, inaugurated in 2023 by King Mohammad VI, was built on a 23-hectare site and includes approximately 800 beds.
It aims to bring high-quality healthcare closer to citizens, with an approach focused on humanizing services and providing comprehensive patient support.
The Mohammad VI University Hospital in Tangier has revitalized the national healthcare landscape through a model of a health institution that is integrated into its environment, open to innovation, and, above all, human at its core.
This institution has succeeded in meeting the region's healthcare needs and anticipating future challenges, through an approach that integrates training, innovation, and humanized care embodying a new generation of healthcare institutions dedicated to accessible, comprehensive and future-oriented medicine. (end)
