Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: LG Administers Unity Pledge

Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday administered the Unity Pledge to officers and staff of Raj Bhawan on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and paid rich tributes to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on his 150th birth anniversary.

The Lieutenant Governor urged everyone to work with dedication towards building an Aatmanirbhar and developed India.“Administered the Unity Pledge to Raj Bhawan officers and staff and paid tributes to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on his 150th birth anniversary. Urged all to work with dedication for an Aatmanirbhar and developed India,” LG Sinha wrote in a post on X.

The Lieutenant Governor also addressed the Union Territory Foundation Day celebration and paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the unifier of India.

“An aspirational Jammu and Kashmir UT was born on 31st October 2019, and the people's dream of peace and progress was fulfilled within a short span of time. Historic milestones were achieved in infrastructure and other sectors. All forms of discrimination were eliminated, and social justice and equality were established,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the dreams of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee are being realised through the all-round development of Jammu and Kashmir.