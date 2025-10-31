Sugar Plants In Vinnytsia Region Receive Nearly 1M T Of Raw Sugar Beet For Processing

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Since the beginning of the production season, sugar factories in the Vinnytsia region have received approximately 1 million tonnes of raw sugar beet, with 940,000 tonnes already processed. A total of 133,000 tonnes of sugar has been produced. All sugar factories are currently operational,” the Regional Military Administration reported.

Agricultural enterprises in the Vinnytsia region have harvested sugar beets from 27,000 hectares, which accounts for 60% of the area designated for harvesting.

The average yield is 433.7 centners per hectare, which is 32 centners higher than last year.

As earlier reported, Ukrainian farmers have harvested 6.79 million tonnes of sugar beets from 130,000 hectares, or 66% of the planted area, as of October 31.