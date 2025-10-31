Minister Of Education Meets Pakistani Minister Of State For Education And Vocational Training

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Samarkand: Minister of Education and Higher Education HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met with Minister of State for Federal Education and Vocational Training of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Wajiha Qamar, on the sidelines of the 43rd session of the General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Discussions during the meeting dealt with aspects of cooperation between the two countries in the field of education, particularly in employing technology and innovation in the educational process, developing students' future skills, and exchanging expertise in joint educational and training programs.