FMs of Turkey, Montenegrin hold talks in Istanbul
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met on Friday with Ervin Ibrahimovic, Montenegro’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister, in Istanbul to emphasize Ankara’s expectation that steps be taken to prevent attacks against the safety and rights of Turkish nationals, according to diplomatic sources.
Fidan also stressed Türkiye’s commitment to strengthening cooperation and fostering friendship between the two nations.
The meeting comes after reports in Montenegrin media about a knife attack in the capital, Podgorica, allegedly involving Turkish citizens. In response, Montenegro’s Prime Minister Milojko Spajic announced on social media that visa-free travel for Turkish nationals had been temporarily suspended.
On Friday, the Podgorica High Court clarified that the two individuals detained in connection with the alleged knife attack had no involvement in the incident and were subsequently released.
Fidan had previously conveyed Türkiye’s concerns regarding the protection of its citizens’ safety during calls on October 27 with Prime Minister Spajic and President Jakov Milatovic.
