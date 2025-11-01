403
APEC Leaders Highlight Key Economic Drivers
(MENAFN) The leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member countries on Saturday endorsed a summit declaration that identifies cultural and creative industries as a “growth driver” for the region.
The announcement followed the conclusion of the two-day APEC summit in the South Korean city of Gyeongju, according to a news agency.
“We reaffirm our shared recognition that robust trade and investment are vital to the growth and prosperity of the Asia-Pacific region, and remain committed to deepening economic cooperation to navigate the evolving global environment,” the declaration stated.
The document highlighted APEC's main priorities, including trade and investment, digital innovation, and inclusive growth, particularly in light of increasing uncertainties in the global economy. These efforts are framed under the theme "Connectivity, Innovation, and Prosperity."
“We acknowledge that advancements in science and technology can contribute to addressing common challenges and create new drivers of growth in the APEC region,” the declaration further noted.
Notably, for the first time, the declaration recognized cultural and creative industries as a significant growth driver for the Asia-Pacific region.
It emphasized: “We acknowledge the positive contribution of the cultural and creative industries (CCIs) to economic growth, and affirm the importance of robust intellectual property protections.”
