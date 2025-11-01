403
Rubio meets with Bolivia’s President-Elect to boost ties
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Bolivia’s President-Elect Rodrigo Paz Pereira on Friday to reaffirm Washington’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, according to a statement from the State Department.
Rubio emphasized the United States’ “commitment to a strong partnership with Bolivia rooted in mutual prosperity,” the statement said. Both leaders discussed efforts to “broaden and deepen the U.S.-Bolivia relationship for the benefit of the citizens of both nations.”
Rodrigo Paz, representing the center-right Christian Democratic Party (PDC), secured victory in the presidential runoff election with 54.5% of the vote, defeating former President Jorge “Tuto” Quiroga, who garnered 45.4%, according to reports.
At 58, Paz is scheduled to take office on November 8, marking the end of nearly twenty years of governance by the leftist Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) party.
