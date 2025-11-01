Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rubio meets with Bolivia’s President-Elect to boost ties

Rubio meets with Bolivia’s President-Elect to boost ties


2025-11-01 05:42:01
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Bolivia’s President-Elect Rodrigo Paz Pereira on Friday to reaffirm Washington’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, according to a statement from the State Department.

Rubio emphasized the United States’ “commitment to a strong partnership with Bolivia rooted in mutual prosperity,” the statement said. Both leaders discussed efforts to “broaden and deepen the U.S.-Bolivia relationship for the benefit of the citizens of both nations.”

Rodrigo Paz, representing the center-right Christian Democratic Party (PDC), secured victory in the presidential runoff election with 54.5% of the vote, defeating former President Jorge “Tuto” Quiroga, who garnered 45.4%, according to reports.

At 58, Paz is scheduled to take office on November 8, marking the end of nearly twenty years of governance by the leftist Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) party.

MENAFN01112025000045017281ID1110279475



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search