Syria’s Reconstruction Centers TRT World Forum 2025
(MENAFN) The rebuilding of Syria after the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government was a central topic of conversation on Friday at the TRT World Forum 2025 in Istanbul.
Under the banner “The Global Reset: From the Old Order to New Realities,” the event brought together global leaders and experts for a session entitled “Syria’s New Dawn: Charting a Course for Reconstruction and Stability.”
Syrian Information Minister Hamza al-Mustafa remarked that the downfall of the Assad administration was unexpected and described his role as information minister in the “new Syria” as a significant achievement.
He noted that years of dependence on social media had left Syrians exposed to misinformation, and emphasized that the new government intends to restore official media institutions to ensure a coherent national narrative throughout the transitional period.
Al-Mustafa further mentioned that the government has invited international media organizations to resume operations in Syria, with hundreds of applications already submitted.
He cautioned that a lack of trustworthy media coverage could pose serious risks to the nation’s recovery efforts.
Houda Atassi, co-founder and president of the International Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHR), highlighted that civil society groups had struggled to function effectively in territories formerly under Assad’s control but were active in other regions.
She stated that these organizations now have greater prospects to support Syria’s reconstruction and societal rehabilitation.
