Pakistan Reopens Torkham Border For Repatriation Of Undocumented Afghan Nationals

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The Torkham border crossing in Khyber district has been reopened to facilitate the return of undocumented Afghan nationals to their home country.

According to sources, hundreds of Afghan refugees have arrived at the Torkham immigration point, where the repatriation process is currently underway.

Officials said the Government of Pakistan had decided yesterday to open the border exclusively for the deportation of Afghans residing illegally in the country. However, the crossing will remain closed for trade and regular pedestrian movement.

It may be recalled that the Torkham border was completely sealed on October 11 due to heightened tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The crossing has now been partially reopened, allowing limited movement for the return of undocumented Afghan citizens.