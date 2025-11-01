403
Number of Displaced Families Fleeing El-Fasher Rises
(MENAFN) At least 642 individuals escaping violence in El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State in western Sudan, have reached Sudan’s Northern State following a “difficult and dangerous journey,” a local medical organization reported on Saturday.
The families fled “massacres” carried out by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El-Fasher and arrived in the Al-Dabba region, according to the Sudan Doctors Network, which shared the information on the US social media platform X.
The organization cautioned that the newly arrived people are living in “dire humanitarian conditions,” facing insufficient shelter, critical shortages of food and potable water, and limited access to essential health services, disproportionately affecting children, women, and the elderly.
“These families are now facing severe living challenges that exceed the capacity of the host communities to cope with,” the network noted, warning that the number of displaced persons is expected to surge in the coming days as the crisis in Darfur worsens.
It called on local authorities and humanitarian organizations “inside and outside Sudan” to urgently provide medical assistance, nourishment, shelter, and psychological support to prevent “a total collapse of the humanitarian situation.”
Meanwhile, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported on Friday that more than 62,000 people have been displaced from El-Fasher within four days after the RSF seized control of the city.
Meanwhile, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported on Friday that more than 62,000 people have been displaced from El-Fasher within four days after the RSF seized control of the city.
