UN chief expresses ‘deep concern’ over situation in Tanzania
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced “deep concern” regarding the situation in Tanzania following the country’s general elections on October 29, amid reports of deaths and injuries during demonstrations, according to a UN spokesperson.
Guterres condemned the loss of life and extended condolences to the victims’ families, Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
The remarks followed protests during the elections, in which Tanzanians voted for a president, 264 National Assembly members, and local councilors. Citizens expressed frustration over what they described as a lack of meaningful electoral competition. Local media reported that roughly 700 people have died over three days of election-related unrest.
Guterres “underscores the critical importance of safeguarding fundamental rights, notably the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression, including access to information. He calls for a thorough and impartial investigation into all allegations of excessive use of force,” Dujarric added.
The UN chief also highlighted concerns about reports of enforced disappearances and detentions in the run-up to the elections. “He urges the authorities to ensure due process for all those detained, ensure their safety and security, and conduct thorough and impartial investigations into all allegations of human rights violations in line with international human rights standards,” the statement said.
Guterres called on all parties to exercise restraint, reject violence, and engage in inclusive dialogue to address grievances and prevent further escalation. “The United Nations stands ready to support efforts aimed at fostering dialogue, strengthening democratic governance and promoting sustainable peace in Tanzania,” he said.
