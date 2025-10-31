Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Crown Prince, Prime Minister Of Bahrain Meets Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs

2025-10-31 07:16:51
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Manama: HRH Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa met Friday with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, during His Highness's meeting with a number of Their Excellencies and senior officials from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Arab countries participating in the Manama Dialogue 2025 conference, held in the Bahraini capital, Manama.

The Peninsula

