Crown Prince, Prime Minister Of Bahrain Meets Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs

Manama: HRH Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa met Friday with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, during His Highness's meeting with a number of Their Excellencies and senior officials from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Arab countries participating in the Manama Dialogue 2025 conference, held in the Bahraini capital, Manama.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.