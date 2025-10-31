Lower House Speaker: My Upbringing, Military Background Forbid Me From Disrespecting Jordanians

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 31 (Petra)-- Lower House Speaker Mazin Al-Qadi said that Jordan's national unity, solidarity around its leadership, and the vigilance of its security and military agencies have thwarted the attempts of those seeking to undermine the country's security and stability.Speaking during an interview on the Jordan Television's 60 Minutes program, hosted by journalist Anas Al-Majali, Al-Qadi discussed the Parliament's priorities for the coming stage, its working relationship with the government, and the role of parliamentary committees and blocs.Al-Qadi said that His Majesty King Abdullah II's recent address carried a clear message that serves as a roadmap for the coming phase, addressing the challenges facing the region, including the brutal war on Gaza and the repeated assaults by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank.He affirmed that Jordan, despite the challenges, has continued to move forward with strength, thanks to its leadership, army, and security institutions, as well as its people who rally around His Majesty the King to preserve the nation's security and stability. He added that the King's wise and balanced policies have consistently served both Jordan and the Palestinian cause.Regarding the relationship with the government, Al-Qadi said that the Jordanian Constitution clearly defines the separation of powers legislative, executive, and judicial but allows for cooperation between them. "This relationship is not one of rivalry or confrontation, but one of partnership in legislation that serves the higher interests of the Jordanian state and its citizens," he explained."The Parliament must act as the voice of the people, as it represents and embodies the popular will the people are the source of all authority. Our goal is to ensure a complementary partnership with the government based on the common good of the nation," he said, emphasizing His Majesty's vision that each branch of power must fulfill its role responsibly and with integrity.On parliamentary performance, Al-Qadi said the first year of the current term was largely a learning stage for many new MPs, but added that the second year "will witness stronger and more qualitative performance under the Dome."Discussing party-based parliamentary work, Al-Qadi stressed that His Majesty's address reaffirmed the importance of continuing the political modernization process. "We have made significant progress in political reform and party development. While new parties have begun to take shape, they still need deeper institutional roots," he said."These parties are national, program-based, and focused on serving Jordan's higher interests. They operate solely within the framework of the Jordanian political system there are no external affiliations or agendas. Any party that violates these principles will be held accountable under the Political Parties Law," he added.Addressing the public debate over his earlier remark that "Jordanians must align themselves with the rhythm of the state and be a support to it, not a burden upon it," Al-Qadi said he had deliberately chosen to remain silent to listen to all viewpoints, noting that most interpretations were positive.He clarified: "The state is not the government. The state is the land, the people, and sovereignty the government is merely a tool of governance that changes over time. I meant to emphasize national unity and shared responsibility. We must all ensure our compass points toward the nation its land, sovereignty, and people."He added that his upbringing and military background would never allow him to insult Jordanians. "I have sworn five times to defend the homeland and the Constitution and to remain loyal to the King. My intent was to call for unity and responsibility, not to offend anyone," he said.On upcoming legislation, Al-Qadi said the National Service Law will be a top priority for Parliament, describing it as a "national necessity." He added that it will be given urgency due to its importance, commending His Royal Highness the Crown Prince for announcing the revival of the National Service program.He also highlighted the General Budget Law, stressing that while the House will work to accelerate its approval, "speed will not come at the expense of quality." The aim, he said, is to pass a well-prepared and flexible budget before the end of the year.As for the Local Administration Law, Al-Qadi said Parliament will hold wide-ranging discussions with stakeholders to refine the law and ensure it serves the interests of both the nation and citizens. "We want municipalities that serve their regions effectively and equitably," he said.The Speaker emphasized that Parliament is committed to enhancing its prestige and fulfilling its legislative and oversight roles effectively. "We strive to reflect the concerns, aspirations, and challenges of Jordanians the very citizens who entrusted us with representing them under the Dome," he said.Responding to a question about his political affiliations, Al-Qadi confirmed that he is proud to be among the founding members of the National Charter Party, but noted that as Speaker, he stands at an equal distance from all blocs, parties, and independents.He added that Parliament plans to review its internal bylaws to better organize and strengthen the role of party blocs, noting that the current regulations are more individual-oriented. "We will form a committee to study and propose amendments that reflect Jordan's evolving partisan landscape," he said.Al-Qadi underscored that every citizen's complaint submitted to Parliament is taken seriously. "All legislation and oversight are ultimately for the citizen's benefit. I hope that through our collective work, Jordanians will tangibly feel greater trust and satisfaction in their Parliament," he said.On relations with the media, the Speaker described journalism as the "fourth estate" and a "national necessity," expressing pride in Jordan's professional media community. "My office is open to all journalists, and I believe in constant communication between Parliament and the media. This partnership serves our nation, our people, and our King," Al-Qadi concluded.