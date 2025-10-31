Abu Hammour: Moody's Confidence, Ratings Based On Stability Of Jordan's Financial Policies, Robust Economy

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 31 (Petra)-- Raef Al-Sheyyab - The latest report from the global credit rating agency Moody's carries significant economic implications that go beyond the reaffirmation of Jordan's credit rating at (Ba3). It stands as a renewed international vote of confidence in the Jordanian economy, affirming its resilience amid regional and global pressures, and its steady commitment to structural reforms.Former Minister of Finance Mohammad Abu Hammour told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Friday that maintaining a stable credit rating in a turbulent global environment despite domestic challenges such as high public debt, unemployment, and modest growth reflects the success of the government's recent economic and fiscal policies.He added that this achievement demonstrates Jordan's ability to strike a balance between fiscal discipline and continued spending on development and public services, without losing the confidence of international rating agencies or global partners.On a practical level, Abu Hammour explained that the stable rating provides an investment safety shield for the Kingdom, serving as a positive signal to investors and international banks about the stability of Jordan's economic and monetary environment.Credit rating agencies like Moody's are key references for financial institutions in assessing lending and investment risks. Therefore, maintaining a stable rating indicates that Jordan enjoys an acceptable level of creditworthiness helping reduce future borrowing costs and improving financing terms for major development projects.He further noted that the report enhances Jordan's credit reputation among donor institutions and international financing funds, confirming that the Kingdom remains capable of meeting its financial obligations and maintains sound monetary policies.This is largely due to the stability of the Jordanian dinar's peg to the U.S. dollar, which Moody's praised as a cornerstone of confidence in the national economy. The peg provides investors with a strong sense of stability amid regional and global exchange rate fluctuations.The analysis in the report highlights that the strength of Jordan's economy lies in its institutional continuity and disciplined reform implementation. The government has built extensive experience in managing public debt, controlling expenditures, and improving revenues while safeguarding social and monetary stability.As for the outlook, Moody's offered an optimistic tone, suggesting that continued economic reforms particularly in the investment climate and labor market will enhance foreign investment inflows, stimulate growth, and ultimately strengthen Jordan's economic structure and employment levels in the long term, according to Abu Hammour.He emphasized that the report goes beyond numerical assessment; it represents a map of confidence showing that Jordan is on the right track, that its reforms are institutional rather than superficial, and that its political and monetary stability have become key drivers of investor appeal in a volatile region.Abu Hammour concluded that the reaffirmed credit rating underscores Jordan's high economic resilience and firm international trust. It confirms the Kingdom's capacity to withstand shocks, adapt to regional changes, and preserve financial and monetary stability.In essence, the report sends a reassuring message to markets and investors alike: despite limited natural resources, Jordan continues to turn challenges into opportunities solidifying its reputation as a stable and reliable economy at the heart of a turbulent region.