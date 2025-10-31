Zelensky: Russia Wants To Turn All Of Ukraine Into Another Pokrovsk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his evening address following military briefings on Friday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“There were many military reports today – detailed updates from the front. Of course, Pokrovsk is our priority. We continue to destroy the occupier, and that is what matters most – to stop Russian strikes wherever and whenever possible. The Russians want to turn our entire country into what they are doing to Pokrovsk, what they are doing to Kupiansk, and other towns and communities,” Zelensky said.

He stressed that Russians must be halted where they have reached - and destroyed there.

The President expressed gratitude to every Ukrainian unit, every soldier, sergeant, and officer defending their positions and protecting the Ukrainian state.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine's Defense Forces said that in Kupiansk, the enemy is present on the northern outskirts of the city and is using a“salami-slicing” tactic, but there is no question of Ukrainian defenders being encircled.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine