Zone Group: Australia's Exclusive Authorised Dealer Of Smartlift Vacuum Lifters

Perth, Western Australia - Zone Group Perth continues to solidify its reputation as Australia's exclusive authorised dealer of Smartlift vacuum lifters. With decades of experience in material handling solutions, Zone Group provides businesses across Australia with access to world-class lifting equipment, expert guidance, and unparalleled customer support.

Delivering Smartlift Solutions Nationwide

Zone Group offers a full range of Smartlift vacuum lifters available for both hire and purchase. These lifters are designed to handle heavy, delicate, or cumbersome materials safely and efficiently. From single-person portable lifters to large industrial models, Zone Group ensures that clients have access to the right equipment for every project.

The team at Zone Group goes beyond supplying machinery. They provide hands-on guidance to ensure each project is completed safely, efficiently, and on time. Whether lifting glass panels, metal sheets, or other challenging materials, Smartlift vacuum lifters from Zone Group deliver reliability and peace of mind.

A Company Built on Experience and Integrity

Zone Group is led by directors Joe and Amy, who bring decades of combined experience in the mobile crane, telehandler, and material handling industries. Joe's journey began in his family business in Bentley, Perth, where he learned the importance of honesty and trust in building a business that lasts.

After establishing his own successful mobile crane company, Joe gained over 35 years of hands-on experience on complex material-handling projects. Amy, his partner and co-director, shares his commitment to integrity, loyalty, and customer-first service. Together, they lead Zone Group Perth, focusing on innovation, adaptability, and practical solutions.

Industry Leadership Through Associations

Zone Group maintains strong industry connections through membership in the Australian Glass & Window Association, the Hire & Rental Industry Association, and the Telescopic Handler Association of Australia (TSHA). These memberships reflect the company's dedication to upholding high standards, staying current with industry developments, and contributing to professional communities nationwide.

Beyond Smartlift: Comprehensive Equipment Solutions

While Smartlift vacuum lifters are central to Zone Group's offering, the company also provides a diverse range of equipment, including Manitou telehandlers, forklifts, mini crawler cranes (spider cranes), and floor cranes. This comprehensive fleet ensures businesses have access to the right tools for any material handling challenge.

Whether navigating tight construction sites, managing industrial lifts, or handling delicate materials, Zone Group offers equipment and expertise tailored to every client's needs.

Flexible Hire and Purchase Options

Zone Group understands that every material handling project is different. That's why they offer both short-term hire and long-term hire options across their full range of equipment. Clients can rent machinery for a specific project or invest in their own fleet, with the assurance that Zone Group's team will provide expert support every step of the way.

Their personalized approach ensures businesses can maximize efficiency, minimize risk, and achieve the best outcomes for every job.

A Reputation Built on Trust

For Zone Group, customer service extends far beyond the equipment itself. The company prides itself on offering ongoing support, expert advice, and proactive maintenance solutions. This commitment has earned them a loyal client base that values not just the machinery but the expertise, reliability, and personal service that comes with it.

Innovation at the Forefront

Joe and Amy believe that embracing change and innovation is essential to staying ahead in the material handling industry. Zone Group continually invests in new technology, including the latest Smartlift vacuum lifters and advanced telehandlers, to improve safety, efficiency, and productivity for clients.

By staying ahead of industry trends and maintaining a forward-thinking approach, Zone Group ensures businesses have access to cutting-edge material-handling solutions.

Supporting Businesses Across Australia

From their base in Perth, Zone Group serves clients across Western Australia and nationwide. Their expertise spans commercial construction, glass and glazing, industrial manufacturing, and other sectors requiring precise material handling.

With access to Smartlift vacuum lifters, telehandlers, forklifts, and cranes, businesses can complete projects safely, efficiently, and on schedule. Zone Group is committed to delivering practical solutions for every challenge, large or small.

Integrity and Long-Term Partnerships

What sets Zone Group apart is its unwavering dedication to integrity. Joe and Amy lead with honesty, loyalty, and transparency, forming lasting relationships with clients across Australia. Their goal is to be more than a supplier; they aim to be a trusted partner in every client's success.

The Future at Zone Group

As Zone Group continues to grow, their focus remains on providing world-class material handling solutions and unmatched service. With exclusive access to Smartlift vacuum lifters in Australia, a wide range of complementary equipment, and decades of industry expertise, Zone Group is uniquely positioned to meet the evolving needs of businesses nationwide.

Whether hiring a vacuum lifter, telehandler, or crane, clients can rely on Zone Group Perth for safety, efficiency, and reliability.

About Zone Group

Zone Group is a leading provider of material handling solutions including Smartlift vacuum lifters, telehandlers, forklifts, mini crawler cranes, and floor cranes. Led by Joe and Amy, the company combines decades of experience with a commitment to honesty, integrity, and innovation. As the exclusive authorised dealer of Smartlift in Australia, Zone Group Perth offers hire and purchase options supported by expert guidance and customer-focused service.

Zone Group Perth is a proud member of the Australian Glass & Window Association, the Hire & Rental Industry Association, and the Telescopic Handler Association of Australia. Their dedication to quality, safety, and client satisfaction has made them a trusted partner for businesses across Australia.