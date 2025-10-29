J&K Govt Issues Nov-Dec Roster For Ministers

File photo of civil secretariat

Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Government has issued the November-December roster for five of its ministers to remain available at Civil Secretariat Srinagar between November 3 to December 5.

As per an order, Javid Ahmed Dar, Sakeena Masood Itoo, Satish Sharma, Surinder Choudhary, and Javed Ahmed Rana are the ministers who have been asked to be at Civil Secretariat Srinagar to address the grievances of the people.

Meanwhile, the Government on Wednesday also released the official roster outlining the presence of Administrative Secretaries at the Civil Secretariat, Srinagar, for the month of November 2025.

According to Government Order No. 1407-JK(GAD) of 2025, issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), senior officers from various departments will remain available at the Secretariat on a rotational basis to ensure smooth administrative functioning and timely redressal of public and departmental issues.

As per the roster, Anil Kumar Singh, IAS, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Public Works (R&B) Department, and Mohammad Aijaz, IAS, Secretary, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Department, will be present from November 3 to 7, 2025.

From November 10 to 14, 2025, Shantmanu, IAS, Financial Commissioner (ACS), Higher Education Department, and Naveen S.L, IAS, Secretary, Civil Aviation Department, will be stationed at the Secretariat.

During November 17 to 21, 2025, Shailendra Kumar, IAS, Financial Commissioner (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, and Dr. Piyush Singla, IAS, Secretary, Information Technology Department, will attend office at the Civil Secretariat.