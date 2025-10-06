Tens Of Thousands Attend Lecture Series For Bangladeshi Community

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With the attendance of tens of thousands, the Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center organised a series of lectures under its“Community Forum” programme for the Bangladeshi community.

The lectures covered a variety of topics as part of the center's plan to reach Muslim communities with diverse programmes that raise awareness about matters of their faith.

Preacher Mizanur Rahman delivered several lectures, including“Seven Types of People Whom Allah Loves” at the Asian Town Mosque, attended by around 10,000 people; and“Seven Types of People Whom Allah Does Not Love” at Hamza bin Abdul Muttalib Mosque, with nearly 4,000 in attendance.

He also spoke on the concept of Tawheed at Uthman bin Affan Mosque in Al Khor, drawing about 3,000 attendees. Another lecture at the Bangladeshi School highlighted the importance of education, attended by 300 students after Dhuhr prayer.

At Al-Asmakh Mosque, Rahman addressed Marital Rights before an audience of nearly 10,000, in addition to a special session for Bangladeshi imams and preachers focusing on the fundamentals of Da'wah.

The massive turnout reflects the vitality of the topics, which touch on pressing issues relevant to people's daily lives. The center emphasises selecting lecture themes that resonate with the community's priorities and concerns, ensuring both engagement and tangible benefit for attendees.

