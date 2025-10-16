Russian Agent To Face Trial For Plotting Bomb Attack On Military Center In Lviv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office .

Law enforcement officials said that in May 2025, a resident of Kryvyi Rih established contact with a Russian representative via the Telegram messenger app. In exchange for a financial reward, he agreed to carry out bombings at locations where TRC servicemen were present.

Following the instructions of his handler, the man traveled to Lviv region. At coordinates provided to him, he retrieved a backpack containing two improvised explosive devices. According to the plan, he was waiting in a hotel for further instructions. However, thanks to the timely actions of Ukrainian law enforcement, potential explosions in public places were prevented.

The suspect was arrested and charged under Part 2 of Article 111 (high treason) and Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of explosive devices) of Ukraine's Criminal Code.

SSU detains Russianwho collected coordinates for missile and drone strike on Odesa

As Ukrinform previously reported, eight Russian agents involved in sabotage activities were detained in Odesa and Lviv regions.