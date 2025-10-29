Faraday Future Launches FX Super One In The UAE, Priced From AED 309,000

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Football Legend Andrés Iniesta Becomes First Owner and Co-Creation Officer

- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFAI) (“Faraday Future,”“FF,” or the“Company”), a California-based global intelligent mobility ecosystem company, today launched the FX Super One at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The vehicle, positioned as a First Class EAI-MPV, and announced that soccer legend Andrés Iniesta will become the first global owner of FX Super One and a Co-Creation Officer for the Company. The FX Super One AIHER (AI Hybrid Extended Range) Max edition is priced at 309,000 AED.

FF is introducing a dual-payment model in the UAE, allowing customers to purchase vehicles and after-sales services using both local currency and select cryptocurrencies, including stable coins, through its local partner, Near3.

A number of distinguished guests and company executives attended the launch ceremony, including members of royal families, government representatives, and key business partners. Together with FF and FX executives, they witnessed the final launch of the FX Super One in the Middle East.

The FX Super One is planned to be available in two powertrain options, initially the AIHER, and later the battery electric (AIEV), each offering four editions: GOAT, Max, Pro, and Standard.

The AIHEREV Max edition is the first variant launched in the UAE, with a price of 309,000 AED, with other variants to be introduced and announced at a later stage.

The first global owner and Developer Co-Creation Officer of the FX Super One, Andrés Iniesta said,“I'm truly honored to join FF and FX. The FX Super One represents a new height in intelligent luxury MPVs-it understands the balance between performance and everyday life, offering a perfect blend of precision, comfort, and connection.”

Interested future customers can place a pre-order through to enjoy priority delivery. A non-deposit of 5,000 AED secures your very own First Class EAI-MPV.

At the launch event, FX unveiled core highlights of the FX Super One AIHEREV, redefining benchmarks for next-generation intelligent mobility.

– The FX Super One is equipped with the world's first AI Hybrid Extended Range System, combining a 1.5T engine with dual electric motors. It accelerates from 0–100 km/h in just 5.7 seconds and delivers an impressive 963 km WLTC combined range, with a maximum system power of 337 kW and torque of 644 Nm. The system provides a balance of high performance, fuel efficiency, and all-terrain adaptability.

– FX Super One comes standard with an intelligent e-AWD hybrid system across the entire lineup - the only MPV in the Middle East to offer this feature.

– With an effective cabin length of 3,823 mm, FX Super One maximizes interior efficiency, with every passenger able to enjoy a true VIP-class experience.

– Measuring 5,410 mm (L) × 1,960 mm (W) × 1,890 mm (H) with a 3,275 mm wheelbase, it stands as the longest-in-class flagship vehicle in the region's MPV segment.

– Super One AIHER EV Max offers standard first-class zero-gravity seats across all models, and a 2 + 2 + 2 flexible layout with a 1,845mm shared rail and flat floor offer effortless transformation between family and business needs.

– The FX Super One redefines cabin serenity, achieving wind noise as low as 62.5 dB at 120 km/h. Its first-class zero-gravity seats with massage, leg support, and memory functions, combined with dual-layer acoustic and privacy glass and full-length privacy curtains for the second and third rows, create the quietest first-class cabin on wheels.

– FX Super One supports both in-cabin power supply and external discharge functions, unlocking limitless possibilities for travel and outdoor adventures.

– FX Super One adopts a triple high-strength cage body with up to 81.96% high-strength steel, offering exceptional structural integrity. It is the first MPV in the world with full-cabin side-curtain airbag protection, surrounding all three rows for all-round safety.

– FX Super One introduces the world's first Super EAI F.A.C.E. System, breaking away from the traditional front grill design.

– Powered by the FF EAI Embodied AI Agent 6×4 Architecture, the Super One evolves from an AIEV into an embodied intelligent lifeform.

In the UAE, the FX Super One comes with comprehensive support: a 6-year / 200,000-km new-vehicle warranty, an 8-year / 200,000-km warranty for the battery and drivetrain, and 6 years of 24/7 roadside assistance.

Initial deliveries and services are expected to begin in November of this year through RAK Motors, FX Super One's strategic partner in the UAE. RAK Motors will handle localized sales, delivery, and after-sales services.

To enhance local production capacity, the Company will start the phase II expansion of FF's Ras Al Khaimah Regional Factory and Operations and establish an EAI R&D Center in the UAE.

At the UAE event, FF signed a strategic cooperation agreement with RAK Innovation City to jointly build a regional EAI mobility ecosystem.

“We expect the Super One to become a benchmark of Ultimate AI TechLuxury in the Middle East,” said YT Jia, Founder and Global Co-CEO of Faraday Future.“The initial deliveries in the UAE will start the FX Super One's global journey and lay the foundation for our first vehicle off-line in the U.S.”

FF also shared that the initial product strategy launch of the second FX model, the FX 4, which is actively underway, with further updates expected in November.

“Launching the crypto-enabled purchase model in the UAE marks a milestone in bringing EAI EV assets with the crypto economy,” said Tin Mok, Executive Director of FF's Board and Head of FF Middle East.

“The Middle East is a key accelerator for our 'EAI + Crypto' strategy,” added YT Jia.“We see it as the starting point for the convergence of intelligent mobility and the on-chain economy.”

Faraday Future is a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company. Founded in 2014, the Company's mission is to disrupt the automotive industry by creating a user-centric, technology-first, and smart driving experience. Faraday Future's flagship model, the FF91, exemplifies its vision for luxury, innovation, and performance. The FX strategy aims to introduce mass production models equipped with state-of-the-art luxury technology similar to the FF 91, targeting a broader market with middle-to-low price range offerings. For more information, please visit .