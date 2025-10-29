Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Panama Issues A Red Alert In 3 Provinces And The Comarca Due To Hurricane Melissa -

2025-10-29 02:10:01
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Casualties already reported and dozens of families evacuated. The National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc) declared a Red Alert for several areas of the country due to increased rainfall, overflowing rivers, and landslides that have affected entire communities. According to the National Emergency Operations Center (COEN), the measure includes the southern districts of Soná and La Palma (Veraguas), Tonosí and Mariato (Los Santos), as well as Barú, Renacimiento and Tierras Altas (Chiriquí). In addition, a Yellow Alert is maintained in the Ngäbe Buglé Region following the death of two girls aged 5 and 8, swept away by a head of water while returning from school.

Sinaproc reported that dozens of families have been evacuated and moved to temporary shelters, where they are receiving humanitarian assistance from inter-institutional response teams. With the declaration of Red Alert, all human, logistical, and operational resources of the system are activated to ensure a rapid response to potential emergencies. Authorities are also maintaining constant monitoring of rivers and assessing damage in the most affected areas. Sinaproc urged the public to stay informed through official channels, avoid crossing rivers or streams, and prepare a family emergency plan. They also reminded everyone that any risky situation should be reported to 911 or the provincial hotlines.

Newsroom Panama

