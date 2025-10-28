Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Eliminated Contestants Make A Comeback On Day 50

Evicted candidates made a stunning return on 'Bigg Boss Telugu 9', upsetting the nomination process with passionate confrontations, surprising alliances, and devastating betrayals.

On its 50th day, 'Bigg Boss Telugu 9' flipped the tables this week, with expelled participants making a stunning return as possible contenders, rather than as guests. Their re-entry changed the normal nomination round into one of the season's most unexpected events, packed with heated debates, emotional outbursts, and strategic showdowns.

Interestingly, many of those who hailed the returning participants were later nominated by them-Priya nominated Kalyan, while Flora targeted Ritu. The show opened with Priya Shetty's comeback, after she was evicted in the third week. Priya nominated Sanjana, accusing her of slandering Thanuja, body shaming Divya, and making classist statements. Her second nomination authority went to Kalyan, who nominated Ramu for his poor performance and recent decisions.

Manish was eliminated in the second week. He selected Kalyan, claiming that Thanuja influences Kalyan's judgements, which resonated with viewers. Manish chastised Kalyan for playing it safe and undermining Emmanuel by selecting Sanjana last week.

He reasoned that Kalyan should have targeted Ramya or Madhuri, who had previously made derogatory comments about him. His second nomination went to Emmanuel, who then nominated Thanuja, reigniting last week's heated debate concerning her actions and words about roommate support.

Then came Flora, who did not hold back. She nominated Ritu, claiming that her connection with Pavan was fabricated and intended just for screen appearance. Flora also accused Ritu of ridiculing Ayesha's leave and cutting her hair for Sanjana as a plan rather than out of friendship. Suman received Flora's second nomination authority and nominated Sanjana based on her attitude and words. This sparked a heated argument inside the house between Sanjana and Madhuri, with Madhuri losing her cool and labelling Sanjana ' senseless and brainless'.

Meanwhile, Ritu and Pavan's relationship was once again the subject of discussion. Their constant disagreements about the money, work, and nominations indicate fissures in their relationship, as both attempt to reconcile friendship and strategy.

The greatest shock occurred when Srija, one of the most contentious competitors in 'Bigg Boss Telugu' history, strolled back in. Known for her fiery personality and harsh tongue, she nominated Kalyan, accusing him of being mute while others, in her words, 'assassinated his character'. Her choice surprised viewers considering their previous relationship, but her explanation seemed sound. Srija later gave Madhuri her second nomination authority, which she used to nominate Ritu, resulting in yet another chaotic dispute that drew Srija into it.

The sudden comeback of ousted participants has upended the game. With more contestants arriving shortly, including Bharani, who was hinted in the October 28 teaser, fans are excited to see who remains, who leaves, and what new challenges Bigg Boss brings to determine their destiny. Rivalries have flared up, alliances are on edge, and the upcoming episodes promise more high-voltage drama.