EU Approves Digital Travel App to Streamline Border Checks
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, EU member nations approved the EU Council's negotiating mandate for a new law introducing an EU digital travel application.
This initiative will allow travelers to submit their travel information before reaching the EU's external borders.
The regulation, endorsed by member states' delegates in Coreper, establishes guidelines for the optional creation of digital travel credentials and their usage when crossing EU external borders, according to a statement.
Under the proposal, travelers can provide their travel data electronically in advance, enabling border officers to verify documents remotely and run checks against border, police, and migration databases before arrival.
EU authorities state that this system will reduce waiting times while enhancing security procedures at border crossings.
The digital infrastructure will consist of a mobile application, a backend validation service, and a traveler router managed by eu-LISA.
Through the mobile app, both EU citizens and third-country nationals can generate a digital copy of the information stored on their passport or identity card, though using it will remain optional.
The backend service will electronically confirm the passport chip to ensure the digital version matches the authentic document.
Meanwhile, the traveler router will enable users to safely share their digital credentials with border authorities.
