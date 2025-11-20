403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
European Commission pushes back AI act high-risk rules to late 2027
(MENAFN) The European Commission announced on Wednesday that the implementation of the AI Act’s rules for high-risk systems will be postponed until the end of 2027, giving authorities more time to prepare essential support tools.
EU Commission Executive Vice President Henna Virkkunen explained that the delay ensures “standards, specifications and guidelines” are in place before high-risk obligations come into effect, emphasizing that the move does not represent a retreat from Europe’s strict AI safeguards.
The postponement is part of the broader “Digital Omnibus” proposal, designed to simplify the EU’s increasingly complex digital regulatory framework. The Omnibus, still awaiting approval from member states and the European Parliament, consolidates and amends multiple laws to reduce compliance burdens and streamline overlapping requirements for companies.
Virkkunen stressed the importance of the extension to prevent overly burdensome compliance before critical tools are finalized:
"This is not about backing down from the rules. It is about ensuring support tools like standards, specifications and guidelines are in place before high-risk rules apply," she said.
The AI Act, approved earlier this year, imposes stringent obligations on high-risk AI systems in sectors including critical infrastructure, employment, education, and law enforcement. Under the revised schedule, these requirements will become fully enforceable in late 2027, almost a year later than initially planned.
Reports indicate that since the AI Act’s adoption, major US and European tech companies have lobbied Brussels for more flexible rules, while Washington has raised concerns about the impact on cross-border innovation and AI development.
EU Commission Executive Vice President Henna Virkkunen explained that the delay ensures “standards, specifications and guidelines” are in place before high-risk obligations come into effect, emphasizing that the move does not represent a retreat from Europe’s strict AI safeguards.
The postponement is part of the broader “Digital Omnibus” proposal, designed to simplify the EU’s increasingly complex digital regulatory framework. The Omnibus, still awaiting approval from member states and the European Parliament, consolidates and amends multiple laws to reduce compliance burdens and streamline overlapping requirements for companies.
Virkkunen stressed the importance of the extension to prevent overly burdensome compliance before critical tools are finalized:
"This is not about backing down from the rules. It is about ensuring support tools like standards, specifications and guidelines are in place before high-risk rules apply," she said.
The AI Act, approved earlier this year, imposes stringent obligations on high-risk AI systems in sectors including critical infrastructure, employment, education, and law enforcement. Under the revised schedule, these requirements will become fully enforceable in late 2027, almost a year later than initially planned.
Reports indicate that since the AI Act’s adoption, major US and European tech companies have lobbied Brussels for more flexible rules, while Washington has raised concerns about the impact on cross-border innovation and AI development.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment