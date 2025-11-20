403
Karmod Introduces Stylish New Container Home Model in Turkiye
(MENAFN) Turkish prefabricated building company Karmod revealed a new container home model featuring a more visually appealing design, the firm announced Thursday.
The company continues to innovate with fresh container home concepts to align with the changing needs and preferences of its customers.
Karmod Container General Manager Ensar Cankaya highlighted that demand for spacious homes remains high in Turkiye.
“With our new aesthetic container home designs, we aim to meet these expectations,” Cankaya stated.
He added, “As a leading brand in prefabricated housing, we rely heavily on user experience when improving our homes. In this third-generation design, we sought to fully reflect what customers expect from an aesthetic container house.”
Cankaya emphasized that the latest designs still provide generous interior areas to satisfy buyer requirements.
Pointing out the safety advantages of container homes in Turkiye, he noted:
“In a country where we must live with the reality of earthquakes, container homes stand out as one of the safest residential models. With project-specific electrical installations, we ensure the highest level of fire safety in our units. Our insulation systems support sustainable energy use, and our ergonomic designs enhance overall living comfort.”
He concluded by stating that the new model was created for adaptable and flexible use.
