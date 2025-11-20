403
South Korea Tells North to Accept Military Talks Offer
(MENAFN) South Korea’s ruling party on Thursday encouraged North Korea to consider its proposal for military discussions, according to reports from local media.
Kim Byung-kee, the floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), emphasized that North Korea should respond to the offer without delay, as reported by a news agency.
"As South Korea's first official proposal for talks with the North since President Lee Jae Myung took office, it will mark an important opportunity to resume inter-Korean dialogue," Kim remarked during a policy coordination meeting held at the National Assembly.
The announcement follows Seoul’s Monday proposal to conduct military discussions with Pyongyang, aimed at clarifying the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) and preventing potential confrontations along the inter-Korean border.
Addressing North Korea’s criticisms of the recent US-South Korea summit, Kim stated that if Pyongyang has "something to say, it can fully do so when inter-Korean talks are held."
Should North Korea accept South Korea’s invitation for military talks, it would signify the first inter-Korean military dialogue since general-level meetings took place in 2018.
Historically, the two Koreas have held two ministerial-level and approximately 40 working-level military meetings since 2000.
