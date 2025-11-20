403
Elon Musk predicts AI, Robots to end poverty, make work optional
(MENAFN) Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk stated on Wednesday that artificial intelligence (AI) and humanoid robots will fundamentally transform society, envisioning a future in which poverty is eradicated and work becomes optional.
“AI and humanoid robots will actually eliminate poverty,” Musk said at the US-Saudi Investment Forum in Washington.
Musk, who heads Tesla, SpaceX, and AI startup xAI, urged society to prepare for significant structural changes as technology evolves. He forecasted that within the “long term,” defined as 10 to 20 years, traditional employment will no longer be necessary for most people.
“My prediction is that work will be optional,” he said. “It’ll be like playing sports or a video game … you can go to the store and buy vegetables, or you can grow them in your backyard. It’s much harder, but some people still do it because they like growing vegetables. That will be what work is like — optional.”
Musk also revealed that xAI will collaborate with Saudi state-backed company Humain to construct a major data center in the kingdom, powered by up to 500 megawatts of electricity—its largest facility outside the US.
The project, developed alongside Nvidia, is part of a wider set of military and technology agreements announced during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Washington.
