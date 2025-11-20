403
U.S. Court Overturns Rules Restricting Immigration Agents in Chicago
(MENAFN) A U.S. federal appeals court on Wednesday temporarily blocked a lower court ruling that restricted immigration agents’ controversial use of force and interactions with protesters and journalists in Chicago, a central focus of the federal government’s immigration crackdown.
A three-judge panel of the 7th Circuit sided with the Trump administration, granting its emergency request to pause the order issued earlier this month by U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis.
The panel ruled that the government was “likely to succeed,” describing the district court’s directive as “overbroad” and criticizing it for encompassing “an expansive range of defendants … including the President of the United States, the entire Departments of Homeland Security and Justice, and anyone acting in concert with them.”
The judges further stated that the order was “too prescriptive,” noting that it detailed specific riot-control weapons and tools in a manner “that resembles a federal regulation,” and concluded that Ellis was “impermissibly infringing” on the separation of powers between the executive and judicial branches.
Ellis’ original order prohibited several forms of force, including pulling or shoving, required agents to give warnings before deploying tear gas or other crowd-control measures, and mandated that most officers wear visible identification and body cameras.
The Trump administration is confronting multiple legal challenges from protesters, detainees, and state and local officials as it advances an aggressive nationwide immigration enforcement campaign, which has resulted in thousands of migrant detentions across multiple states.
The use of force against demonstrators has drawn particular criticism, with activists denouncing tactics used against non-violent protesters, including members of the clergy leading prayers.
After pledging to target illegal immigrants with criminal or terrorist backgrounds, the Trump administration has faced backlash for employing forceful methods and seeking to deport long-standing, law-abiding U.S. residents, many of whom are respected community members with families.
Critics have also highlighted orders for immigration agents to make thousands of daily detentions as fueling the increasingly contentious crackdown.
