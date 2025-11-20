403
Japan Moves to Restart World’s Largest Nuclear Facility
(MENAFN) Japan is preparing to reactivate the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant, located in central Niigata prefecture, according to a report by a news agency on Wednesday.
The governor of Niigata prefecture is anticipated to grant approval for Tokyo Electric Power's nuclear facility as soon as Friday, advancing the plant one step closer to resuming operations for the first time since the 2011 Fukushima disaster, the publication noted.
The 8.2-gigawatt site, recognized as the world’s largest nuclear complex with seven reactors, has remained dormant since 2012, following the meltdown at the tsunami-affected Fukushima Daiichi plant in 2011.
Governor Hideyo Hanazumi of Niigata has reportedly informed local officials that he intends to publicly endorse the plant’s restart potentially as early as Friday.
Following this, Hanazumi will consult with the prefectural assembly, which is scheduled to commence its monthly session on Dec. 2. Should the assembly approve the initiative, the prefecture will notify the Tokyo government that all local formalities have been fulfilled.
Hanazumi stated on Wednesday that his decision regarding the reactivation plan will be based on the information he has accumulated to date.
Earlier this year, in February, a report from the prefecture’s technical committee concluded that no safety concerns were identified regarding the plant’s adherence to a comprehensive safety checklist.
