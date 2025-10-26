Baseus Launches Nomos NU1 Air Spacemate 12-in-1 (MAC) Docking Station to Improve Productivity Across Multiple Displays

BASEUS TECHNOLOGY (HK) CO, LIMITED / Key word(s): Product Launch

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseus, a global leader in consumer electronics, launches the Baseus Nomos NU1 Air Spacemate 12-in-1 (MAC) Docking Station in sleek Space Grey, offering versatile and powerful charging for home, office, or on-the-go use.



Since Q2, the Spacemate series has become Amazon's No.1 vertical docking station, topping Best Seller Rankings in the US, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. Building on this success, Baseus now introduces the Mac version, offering broad compatibility with macOS, Windows, Linux, and Vista, while maintaining high performance. View Different Contents on Two External 60Hz Displays: When connected to external displays with macOS devices, many docking stations cannot show different contents on two screens. The Nomos Air Spacemate 12-in-1 (MAC), powered by DisplayLink technology, supports up to 4K resolution on a single external display and lets users extend different content across two 60Hz external screens. This allows viewing high-resolution images, documents, and videos on three screens, boosting productivity and multi-tasking efficiency. 12-in-1 Charging Expansion: It can offer high-speed transfers, powerful charging, and seamless connectivity with 12 ports,including 2 HDMI ports ( up to 3,840 × 2,160 pixels at 60 Hz ) and 2 DisplayPort ports ( up to 3,840 × 2,160 pixels at 60 Hz ), 2 USB-C data ports (10 Gbps), 2 USB-A data ports (5 Gbps), and 2 USB-A ports (480 Mbps) for legacy devices. It features a 100W USB-C PD port, and a 1Gb Ethernet port, supporting a wide range of devices and professional workflows. Enjoy seamless connectivity with a single USB-C connection, powering and linking all your devices through one cable. Industry-First Smart Power Management: It introduces an industry-first intelligent power management system. The docking station automatically detects port usage and distributes power efficiently across devices, optimizing performance, saving energy, and boosting productivity. Industry-First Energy-Saving Mode: For the first time in a vertical docking station, Spacemate Air series offer a single-button solution to protect both power and privacy. A quick press locks your screen and safeguards data, while a 2-second press activates Energy Saving Mode, disconnecting all ports except the PD charging port. This allows your Mac to continue charging safely while minimizing energy consumption, ensuring devices are fully powered and ready for the next day. Fast Charging and Data Transfer: The Nomos Air Spacemate 12-in-1 (MAC) delivers 100W PD fast charging to keep all your devices powered quickly, while two USB-C 10Gbps ports with SSD support enable rapid transfer of large files - perfect for demanding tasks like video editing and 3D rendering. Price and Availability The Nomos Air Spacemate 12-in-1 (MAC) will officially launch in October with an MSRP of $185.99/€149.99. Users can purchase the product at $111.99 / €119.99. It will be available primarily on Amazon U, as well as Amazon DE and AliExpress. About Baseus Founded in 2011, Baseus was born out of utmost care for users. The company embodies its slogan: Practical. Reliable. Base on User. This shows the pursuit of ultimate practicality to solve users' problems with outstanding design and fashionable appearances that also reflect reliability, high quality, and cost-effectiveness. Baseus delivers a variety of products - including Portable Chargers, Desktop Chargers, Wall Chargers, Wireless Earbuds, and Docking Stations. Chosen by 300 million users and providing 6 billion services, Baseus delivers over 100 million practical and aesthetic products each year, continuously enhancing users' sense of fulfillment. Join the Baseus family today to see a new world of technological innovation.



