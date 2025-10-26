Chronicles Of Victory: October 27, 2020
The 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity.
Chronicle of the 31-st day of the second Karabakh war:
- First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her Instagram account.
- The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has released information on the latest situation on the front.
- The chief of staff of the Armenian motorized infantry division was killed. The list of destroyed military equipment of the Armenian armed forces has been announced.
- Tartar city and the villages of the Tartar district were shelled.
- The Azerbaijani army liberated four cities, four settlements and 165 villages in just one month.
- The territories of Goranboy, Tartar and Barda districts were shelled. The death toll from Armenian missile attack in Barda has reached four. One of the dead in Barda was an 8-year-old child.
- The Defense Ministry said that over the past day, Armenian armed forces repeatedly violated the humanitarian ceasefire.
