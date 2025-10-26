Kaztransoil Logs Growth In Oil Transport To National Refineries

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The volume of oil transported to Kazakhstan's refineries by KazTransOil reached 13.633 million tons from January through September 2025, marking a 4 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024, Trend reports.

The volume of oil transported by KazTransOil along the Atyrau-Samara pipeline section amounted to 7.75 million tons, which is also 4 percent higher than the figure recorded during the first nine months of 2024.

Meanwhile, oil transportation through the TON-2 pipeline section within Kazakhstan by KazTransOil remained steady at 8.735 million tons, matching the volume for the same period last year.

KazTransOil is Kazakhstan's main oil pipeline operator, providing crude oil transportation services for domestic supply, transit, and export markets. The company's core activities include the transportation of oil and petroleum products via trunk pipelines, including pumping, transshipment, draining, loading, storage, and blending operations. It is also engaged in the construction and operation of pipeline infrastructure both within Kazakhstan and abroad, including facilities for storage and loading, and connections to other modes of transport for liquid hydrocarbons.

KazTransOil's trunk pipeline network spans 5,196 kilometers and is supported by 36 oil pumping stations, 68 oil heating furnaces, and a storage tank farm with a total capacity of 1.426 million cubic meters. The company also manages five railway loading and unloading facilities and has the infrastructure in place for loading tankers at three active berths of the Aktau seaport's oil terminal.