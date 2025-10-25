Thamma Star Cast Net Worth: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna And Others

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's movie Thamma hit theaters on October 21 for Diwali. It got a great response from both audiences and critics right away. It's been 4 days, and the movie has already raked in about 77 crores

Thamma, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan-Amar Kaushik, has a budget of 145 crores. Here's a look at the net worth of the cast from this Maddock Films movie.

Ayushmann Khurrana plays the lead in Thamma. His unique role is a hit with everyone. As for his net worth, he's worth around 90-100 crores.

Rashmika Mandanna is the lead actress in Thamma. Her role is totally different from her other films. She's sharing the screen with Ayushmann for the first time. Reports say she's worth 66 crores.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the villain in Thamma. It's great to see Nawaz back in his element after a while. Reports suggest his net worth is around 160 crores.

Paresh Rawal is also in Thamma, playing Ayushmann Khurrana's father. When it comes to his wealth, he owns property worth a whopping 198 crores.

Varun Dhawan makes a cameo appearance in Thamma. With his cameo, the makers also dropped a hint for Bhediya 2. FYI, Varun's net worth is a massive 381 crores.

South actor Sathyaraj, famously known as Kattappa, also appears in Thamma. He has a cameo in the movie. Reports claim that Sathyaraj is worth 87 crores.

Malaika Arora has a fantastic dance number in Thamma that's getting a lot of love. As for her net worth, she's the owner of 100 crores.

Nora Fatehi also makes a cameo in Thamma with her own dance number. According to media reports, her net worth is around 40 crores.