Recalcitrant Netanyahu Says Israel Won't Seek Approval For Strikes In Gaza Or Lebanon Despite Ceasefire

MENAFN - Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Oct 27 (NNN-WAFA) – Israeli recalcitrant Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said yesterday that, the Zionist Israeli regime would not have to seek permission, to launch strikes in Gaza or Lebanon, even after agreeing to ceasefire arrangements.

“Israel is an independent regime. We will defend ourselves with our own forces, and we will continue to control our destiny,” Netanyahu told ministers at the start of his weekly government meeting.

“We do not seek anyone's approval for this. We control our security,” he added.

Referring to plans for the deployment of international peacekeeping forces in Gaza, Netanyahu said, the Israeli regime would decide which countries could deploy troops there.“We have made it clear that the regime will determine which forces are unacceptable to us, and we will continue to act accordingly,” he said.

His cold-blooded remarks followed a week of a diplomatic blitz of visits, by senior White House officials, aimed at reinforcing the fragile ceasefire in Gaza.– NNN-WAFA