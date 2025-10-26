Parliamentary Elections Underway In Argentina

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by The Guardian.

Citizens of Argentina are set to deliver their verdict on President Javier Milei's two-year administration amid a backdrop of political and economic crisis, as well as allegations of interference by his ally, U.S. President Donald Trump.

A defeat in the midterm elections would be a major blow for Milei.

In August, enraged voters threw stones at Milei during a rally, and in September, his party La Libertad Avanza suffered a painful defeat in the Buenos Aires provincial elections, home to 40 percent of Argentina's population.

As DW reports, the President and his La Libertad Avanza party are seeking to expand their small bloc in Argentina's Congress, which would facilitate future reforms. Since September, Milei has faced a series of political setbacks, as Congress has rejected several of his proposed bills.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who recently provided Argentina with substantial financial assistance, has threatened to cut off financial support to Milei's government if it fails to show positive results in these elections.

