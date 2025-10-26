Heat Wave Advisory-Santa Ana Winds To Push Temperature Above Normal In California's Ventura County Check Details

MENAFN - Live Mint) According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in Ventura County are reportedly forecast to climb into the 90s by midweek as light Santa Ana winds develop.

Meteorologist Rose Schoenfeld said Sunday and Monday will remain relatively cool, but a sharp warm-up is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures running 10 to 15 degrees above average during the heat wave, a report by Ventura County star noted.

The upcoming heat will reach even coastal areas, where many homes and buildings typically lack air conditioning.“It will be much warmer than it tends to get even in the summertime,” Schoenfeld mentioned. She advised residents to plan ahead by carrying extra water and staying out of the sun during the hottest hours of the day.

Schoenfeld added that conditions will be“a little bit breezy and very dry,” which heightens the risk of wildfires. Key factors that contribute to fire weather include high temperatures, wind, and relative humidity, with the latter two being especially significant in Ventura County.

Another important factor, she said, is the moisture content of vegetation. Despite some recent rain, plants and grasses are“still looking pretty dry, pretty flammable,” she said. Wind speeds are expected to reach 35 to 45 mph, particularly across higher elevations such as the Santa Susana Mountains, according to Schoenfeld.

“The wind itself is unlikely to be particularly hazardous just on its own,” she stated, noting it will be more of a nuisance than a direct danger.

Even so, she emphasised that these are fire weather conditions, urging residents to ensure they're signed up for emergency alerts and have an emergency kit ready to care for themselves and their families on short notice. As per the report, homeowners and property owners are also encouraged to maintain at least a six-foot vegetation clearance around structures to help prevent fire spread and to install screens over attic vents for added protection.

What are Santa Ana winds?

The Santa Ana winds, sometimes called the“devil winds”, are powerful, extremely dry downslope winds that blow from inland areas toward the coast of Southern California and northern Baja California. They form when cool, dry high-pressure air masses in the Great Basin move toward lower elevations.

While these winds are most notorious in the fall for bringing some of the year's hottest and driest weather, they can occur during other seasons as well. Santa Ana events often produce exceptionally low humidity and clear skies along the coast.



However, the combination of warm, compressed air and strong gusts creates dangerous fire conditions that can rapidly spread wildfires. A Santa Ana wind can last anywhere from one to seven days, with the typical event persisting for about three days. The longest recorded occurrence was a 14-day stretch in November 1957

Frost Advisory on Pittsburgh weather

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Pittsburgh has announced that the 2025 growing season has officially ended after several frost and freeze events affected Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Ohio, and Northern West Virginia, according to a report by Country Herald. In a public information statement released Sunday morning, October 26, the agency said the decision followed the region's first widespread hard freeze overnight, marking the shift to colder seasonal conditions.

The NWS noted that the declaration was made in coordination with nearby forecast offices as subfreezing temperatures spread across much of the tri-state area. With the end of the growing season, frost and freeze warnings will be suspended until spring 2026, as the cold weather has effectively stopped any remaining plant growth.