403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump To Meet Xi In S Korea On Oct 30
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump will meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in South Korea next Thursday, the White House said. "On Thursday morning local time, President Trump will participate in a bilateral meeting with President Xi of the People's Republic of China," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told journalists.
At risk are a fragile truce negotiated over months and the world's most important trade relationship, worth $660bn a year. In early October, Beijing expanded curbs on exports of rare earths, in response to a US hike in the number of firms blocked from purchases of its technology.
At risk are a fragile truce negotiated over months and the world's most important trade relationship, worth $660bn a year. In early October, Beijing expanded curbs on exports of rare earths, in response to a US hike in the number of firms blocked from purchases of its technology.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment