Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump To Meet Xi In S Korea On Oct 30

2025-10-23 07:10:00
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump will meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in South Korea next Thursday, the White House said. "On Thursday morning local time, President Trump will participate in a bilateral meeting with President Xi of the People's Republic of China," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told journalists.
At risk are a fragile truce negotiated over months and the world's most important trade relationship, worth $660bn a year. In early October, Beijing expanded curbs on exports of rare earths, in response to a US hike in the number of firms blocked from purchases of its technology.

