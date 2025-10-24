Jim Parsons Reminisces About Fond Memories From 'The Big Bang Theory'

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Oct 24 (IANS) Hollywood star Jim Parsons, fondly remembered as the awkward nerd Sheldon Cooper, still has "so many” special memories from his time on the iconic sitcom“The Big Bang Theory.”

Reminiscing about the show, the 52-year-old actor told Us Weekly: "I remember our first season, after about seven or eight episodes, the writers went on strike and they told us we were going to go off. We wouldn't be doing any more until it was over. And we were all so upset by it.

"And it certainly wasn't the stereotypical, and rightfully to feel like, 'Oh God, my job,' it wasn't that. It was that we were already so enjoying this show and really felt we had something, and it scared us and we thought that it could mean an early end to the series."

Despite this, Parsons feels the show and his co-stars ultimately benefited from the situation, reports co.

The actor, who starred alongside Kaley Cuoco, Mayim Bialik, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Melissa Rauch and Kevin Sussman, said: "It ended up working very much in our favour.

"More people got to watch us in reruns and (when) we came back to (it), it became a bigger thing, but we didn't know that at the time.”

He added:“And I think back on that because like I said, seven episodes in or whatever it was, all of us knew in our hearts that we were part of something that could be, it was special, and it could be to go on and it felt like the, whatever you call it, the peculiarities of the business and the way it goes might be, could have derailed it, and it could have. We were very fortunate."

Parsons thinks it's highly unlikely that the show will ever be rebooted, in spite of its past success.

Asked about the possibility, he replied: "I can't imagine. Well, I could imagine, but no, I imagine no."

The show revolves around five main characters living in Pasadena, California - Leonard Hofstadter and Sheldon Cooper, both physicists at Caltech who share an apartment; Penny, a waitress and aspiring actress who lives across the hall; and their equally geeky and socially awkward friends and coworkers, aerospace engineer Howard Wolowitz and astrophysicist Raj Koothrappali.

Over time, several supporting characters became integral to the story, including neuroscientist Amy Farrah Fowler, microbiologist Bernadette Rostenkowski, and comic book store owner Stuart Bloom.