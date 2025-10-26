UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon Come Under Israeli Fire, No Casualties Reported

MENAFN - IANS) Beirut, Oct 27 (IANS) The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has said that one of its patrols came under Israeli fire, but no personnel were injured and no equipment was damaged.

"At around 5:45 p.m. (1545 GMT) Sunday, an Israeli drone approached a UNIFIL patrol near the village of Kafr Kila and dropped a bomb," the UNIFIL said on Sunday in a statement.

"Moments later, an Israeli tank fired toward the peacekeeping forces. Fortunately, no injuries or damage occurred to UNIFIL personnel or equipment."

The statement said the incident followed a prior encounter at the same location, when an Israeli drone flew aggressively over a patrol, prompting the UNIFIL to take defensive measures, Xinhua news agency reported.

The UNIFIL condemned the actions as violations of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and Lebanon's sovereignty, saying they endangered peacekeepers carrying out the Security Council's mandate in southern Lebanon.

There is no immediate response from the Israeli side.

UNIFIL positions have been targeted several times since cross-border clashes erupted after the Gaza war began in October 2023.

Despite a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, Israel has continued periodic strikes in Lebanon, citing Hezbollah threats, and has maintained border positions past a February 18 withdrawal deadline.

Israeli strikes in southern and eastern Lebanon have killed three people, despite a ceasefire that began almost a year ago, the Lebanese Ministry of Health said.

Lebanese authorities initially said that two people had been killed in Israeli attacks on Sunday, but revised the death toll after a further strike.

Two of the victims died in the country's eastern Baalbek region, while the third was killed in Naqoura in the southern province of Tyre.

The Health Ministry said a Syrian national was among the victims after being struck in the town of al-Hafir in Baalbek.

The Israeli military said it had targeted Hezbollah members.

In a statement, it said it killed Ali Hussein al-Mousawi in eastern Lebanon.

Al-Mousawi "purchased and transferred weapons from Syria to Lebanon" and "played a significant role in the re-establishment and strengthening of Hezbollah", the Israeli army claimed.

It added that Abed Mahmoud al-Sayed, a local Hezbollah representative in the village of Ras Biyyada, was killed in the Naquoura strike.

There was no confirmation from Hezbollah about the alleged deaths.

Last week, a group of UN experts voiced alarm about Israel's continued strikes in Lebanon.

"These attacks have resulted in a mounting toll of civilian deaths and injuries and destruction and damage of infrastructure, housing, the environment and agricultural zones vital to civilian livelihoods," they said.

Under the terms of the November 2024 ceasefire, Israel was supposed to withdraw its forces from southern Lebanon by January 2025. However, its troops still remain at five border outposts that Israel deems strategic.