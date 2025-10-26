403
Maison Korloff Debuts Exclusively At Fifty One East
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The French fine jewellery Maison Korloff, a symbol of audacity and creativity since 1978, has officially arrived in Qatar, marking a significant new chapter in its storied legacy.
In an exclusive partnership with Fifty One East, Korloff unveils its first corner in the country at Lagoona Mall, immersing visitors in a world of Parisian elegance, bold creativity, and exquisite craftsmanship.
The brand will also be showcased at Fifty One East Watches and Jewellery store at Doha Festival City, further expanding its presence in the market, a statement said.
Founded in 1978 by Daniel Paillasseur, Korloff draws its name and spirit from the legendary 88-carat Black Korloff diamond, a gem said to bring good fortune and prosperity. This captivating legend continues to shape the Maison's identity, inspiring collections defined by audacity, mystery, and exceptional savoir-faire.
Under the leadership of Francois Arpels, who joined as CEO in October 2023, Korloff is entering a dynamic new era, one that celebrates its heritage while embracing innovation, design boldness, and international expansion.
The arrival of Korloff in Qatar represents a natural synergy between two entities united by their dedication to luxury, excellence, and timeless allure. With this launch, Fifty One East reinforces its role as a gateway to the world's most prestigious brands, offering discerning clients unparalleled access to international maisons.
“We are proud to welcome Korloff to our portfolio of luxury brands, a Maison that embodies the spirit of audacity, craftsmanship, and Parisian sophistication,” said Bader al-Darwish, chairman and managing director of Fifty One East.“This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to bringing exceptional experiences to our clientele in Qatar.”
“The opening of our corner in Doha is the result of a strong partnership between Korloff and Fifty One East, to whom I extend my heartfelt thanks for their trust. It perfectly embodies the vision we share: to offer our clients a unique, bold, and refined experience, true to Korloff's singular heritage,” Arpels said.
The new Korloff corner at Lagoona Mall has been meticulously designed to reflect the Maison's distinctive universe, offering a refined and immersive showcase of its fine jewellery creations and Swiss-crafted timepieces. Each piece expresses Korloff's signature blend of modern artistry and traditional excellence, featuring gold, diamonds, coloured stones, and hard stones in daring yet timeless designs.
Visitors will discover a curated selection of women's jewellery collections, including Korlove, Eclat, Je Play, Lance and Divine Fougue; in addition to bold collections for men, and refined watch models that merge Swiss technology with Parisian flair. This exclusive destination is poised to become a must-visit for collectors and connoisseurs seeking pieces that embody refinement, exclusivity, and meaning.
The debut of Korloff's corner will be celebrated during the Lagoona Mall Watches and Jewellery Week 2025, a highlight of Qatar's luxury calendar, which will run from October 29-November 2.Maison Korloff
