Egypt Open Junior And Ladies Golf Championship Concludes

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Egypt International Junior and Ladies Golf Championship has concluded after three days of competition at the New Giza Golf Club, with nearly 100 players from 15 countries participating.

In the ladies' competition for the Nefertiti Cup, South African player Isabella Ferreira took the title with a score of 13-under-par, three strokes ahead of her compatriot Charlotte Millard. Tunisian player Isra Bouamor finished in third place.

The boys' under-18 title was won by Czech player Ondrej Šermušek, who finished one stroke ahead of Egypt's Ali El Din Salama with a total of 214 strokes.

Other winners across the various age categories included Abdelrahman El Defrawy (boys' U16), Adeeb Shabana (boys' U13), and Yasmine Driss of Tunisia (girls' U18). Palestinian player Yasmine Taher won the girls' U16 title, while Tunisia's Lina Barhoumi won the girls' U13 category.

























At a closing ceremony, Mohamed Anwar, vice president of the Egyptian Golf Federation, praised the performance of all participants and congratulated the winners. He also thanked the Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr. Ashraf Sobhy, for his continuous support in developing golf in Egypt.







Ferihane Bouchamaoui, an executive board member of the Arab Golf Federation, lauded the“wonderful organisation” of the tournament, while Naser Alshomali, president of the Jordanian Golf Federation, described the event as“impressive” and a testament to the“creativity” of the Egyptian Golf Federation.

























































































