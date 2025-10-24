Russia's No Democracy, So Trump's Sanctions Won't Stop The War

MENAFN - Asia Times) Donald Trump has finally decided to hit Russia with sanctions – the first package he has imposed since he came back to the White House in January.

The sanctions target Rosneft and Lukoil, Russia's two largest oil companies, as a retaliation for Vladimir Putin 's refusal to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine. The announcement came in the wake of the decision to call off a planned summit between the two leaders in Budapest next month.

The US treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, said in a statement:“We encourage our allies to join us in and adhere to these sanctions.” In fact the EU has imposed 19 rounds of sanctions against Russia since the full-scale invasion in 2022.

The UK government has passed sanctions which it estimates have cost Russia more than US$37 billion since the start of the war. And the Biden administration also repeatedly imposed sanctions on Russia after the invasion.

In March 2022, I wrote a piece explaining why I thought the sanctions imposed on Russia in the aftermath of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine wouldn't topple Putin. Sanctions often fail to achieve their goals – the Russian economy has specifically been set up to resist western sanctions.