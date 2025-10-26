Capital Markets Advisors Concludes Advisory Role In Al Baraka Bank Egypt's Acquisition Of Amlak Finance Egypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Capital Markets Advisors, a subsidiary of Synergy Capital, has successfully completed its role as the exclusive buy-side advisor to Al Baraka Bank – Egypt in its full acquisition of Amlak Finance – Egypt, marking a significant milestone in the local financial services landscape.

The transaction reinforces Al Baraka Bank's expansion strategy and long-term investment vision within Egypt's financial sector. As the exclusive advisor, Capital Markets Advisors guided the bank through key phases of the deal, including valuation analysis, financial due diligence, and transaction structuring.

The firm also coordinated the work of several advisory teams - Ali El Din Weshahy & Partners (ALC) handled legal matters, while Ledger Consulting provided tax and financial advisory services - ensuring a robust and value-accretive structure for the acquisition.

“This transaction highlights our commitment to supporting leading financial institutions with deep market insights and execution capabilities,” a Synergy Capital spokesperson said.“It also underscores our expanding footprint across Egypt's capital markets ecosystem.”