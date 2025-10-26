Capital Markets Advisors Concludes Advisory Role In Al Baraka Bank Egypt's Acquisition Of Amlak Finance Egypt
The transaction reinforces Al Baraka Bank's expansion strategy and long-term investment vision within Egypt's financial sector. As the exclusive advisor, Capital Markets Advisors guided the bank through key phases of the deal, including valuation analysis, financial due diligence, and transaction structuring.
The firm also coordinated the work of several advisory teams - Ali El Din Weshahy & Partners (ALC) handled legal matters, while Ledger Consulting provided tax and financial advisory services - ensuring a robust and value-accretive structure for the acquisition.
“This transaction highlights our commitment to supporting leading financial institutions with deep market insights and execution capabilities,” a Synergy Capital spokesperson said.“It also underscores our expanding footprint across Egypt's capital markets ecosystem.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment