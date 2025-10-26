Egyptian Swiss Group Invests $25M To Expand Pasta Production Over Five Years

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Swiss Group for Pasta, Milling and Concentrates announced plans to expand its production capacity over the next five years with total investments of $20-25m, aiming to achieve EGP 5bn in total sales by the end of 2025, including EGP 3bn from its pasta business.

During a celebration marking World Pasta Day, Ahmed El-Sebaie, General Manager of Egyptian Swiss Group, revealed that the expansion strategy includes adding three new spaghetti production lines, the first of which is set to begin operations next year. The group also plans to introduce a third milling line as part of its long-term development roadmap.

The announcement coincided with the company's international laboratory accreditation by the Egyptian Accreditation Council (EGAC), recognising compliance with ISO/IEC 17025:2017, the globally recognised standard for testing and calibration laboratories.

El-Sebaie noted that the company achieved 25% growth in total sales in 2024, while pasta exports doubled, reflecting 100% export growth. He attributed this performance to strong competitiveness in global markets, especially as production in rival countries such as Turkey has declined.

Egyptian Swiss currently exports to over 55 countries, including the United States, South America, Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, supported by certifications from both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and EGAC.

The group operates an extensive production complex in 10th of Ramadan City, featuring a sauce factory spanning 55,000 sqm with an annual capacity of 3,500 tonnes, grain silos with 50,000 tonnes of storage, and two flour milling lines. Additionally, its Borg El Arab mill produces 1,500 tonnes of flour per day, complemented by three existing pasta production lines.

El-Sebaie emphasised that the group is prioritising working capital reinforcement to sustain export growth and enter new international markets.

On wheat sourcing, he noted that Egyptian Swiss is among the country's largest wheat importers, maintaining a balanced mix of imports from Russia and Ukraine. In light of high interest rates, the company has adopted flexible inventory management to optimise costs and liquidity.

Looking ahead, the group presented its global expansion roadmap, targeting a 25% increase in exports by 2026.

“We work as one team, and our success abroad is ultimately Egypt's success,” El-Sebaie said.“Egyptian pasta now competes confidently in international markets thanks to our world-class production quality.”

El-Sebaie highlighted that the EGAC accreditation was achieved following a rigorous evaluation process, coinciding with EGAC's international recognition renewal by the Arab Accreditation Cooperation (ARAC), with participation from Eng. Mohamed Al-Tarawneh, Eng. Abdel Latif Osbeih, and Eng. Sergio Gutzpi of the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC) - underscoring the achievement's global significance.

“This international recognition strengthens confidence in Egyptian products and enhances the competitiveness of our national industry in global markets,” El-Sebaie concluded.