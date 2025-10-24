403
Dr. Hassan Elhais Named Best Legal Consultant Of 2025 By Corporate INTL
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dr Hassan Elhais, Legal consultant at Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy, has been awarded the Best Legal Consultant of the year 2025 in Dubai, by Corporate INTL.
Dr. Hassan was selected for the prestigious award by a qualified research team, after conducting extensive reviews and drawing insights from business leaders globally. Corporate INTL is a business publication connecting business leaders and decision makers in the finance and advisory communities around the world.
The latest award is a testimony of Dr. Hassan Elhais' commitment to his profession and his proficiency in the UAE's legal system. His achievement not only reflects his individual excellence but also contributes to the collective success and reputation of Awatif Mohammad Shoqi.
About Us -
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy is a full-service law firm licensed to provide legal advice and advocacy services in all courts of the UAE. Its legal team consists of diverse, experienced legal practitioners who show a high degree of professionalism and dedication. The team's strong grasp of local laws, including family law, criminal and civil law, commercial and corporate law, maritime, banking, and arbitration law, gives it an edge in providing practical legal advice and committed legal representation. Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy has established a dedicated portal that offers legal information in the form of articles and case studies that are accessible to all individuals. The firm is specialised in divorce and family law, and is often asked to provide expert written advice on Sharia and UAE law matters in international court proceedings.
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
29th Floor, 2901
H Hotel Office Tower
P.O. Box 40073
Sheikh Zayed Road
Dubai
United Arab Emirates
+ 971 4 355 8000
+ 971 4 358 9494
[email protected]
