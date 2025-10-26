403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India Approves Military Upgrade Plan
(MENAFN) The Indian Defense Ministry has sanctioned an $8.8 billion budget to procure missiles, electronic surveillance equipment, and amphibious ships, aiming to strengthen the armed forces' combat readiness.
According to a statement by the ministry, these proposals received approval on Thursday during a session of the Defense Acquisition Council (DAC).
For naval forces, the DAC has authorized the acquisition of landing platform docks to facilitate amphibious missions, 30mm naval surface guns designed for low-intensity maritime and anti-piracy operations, and advanced lightweight torpedoes, developed by the state-backed "Defense Research Development Organization," intended to engage enemy submarines.
The army is set to be equipped with Nag tracked-missile systems for neutralizing hostile combat vehicles and fortified positions, ground-based mobile electronic intelligence systems to monitor enemy movements continuously, and high-mobility vehicles to enhance logistics across varied terrains, the ministry stated.
Meanwhile, the air force will receive collaborative long-range target saturation and destruction systems featuring autonomous operational capabilities.
According to a statement by the ministry, these proposals received approval on Thursday during a session of the Defense Acquisition Council (DAC).
For naval forces, the DAC has authorized the acquisition of landing platform docks to facilitate amphibious missions, 30mm naval surface guns designed for low-intensity maritime and anti-piracy operations, and advanced lightweight torpedoes, developed by the state-backed "Defense Research Development Organization," intended to engage enemy submarines.
The army is set to be equipped with Nag tracked-missile systems for neutralizing hostile combat vehicles and fortified positions, ground-based mobile electronic intelligence systems to monitor enemy movements continuously, and high-mobility vehicles to enhance logistics across varied terrains, the ministry stated.
Meanwhile, the air force will receive collaborative long-range target saturation and destruction systems featuring autonomous operational capabilities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment