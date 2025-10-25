403
White House Warns Of Chaos At US Airports As Shutdown Drags
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump's administration sounded the alarm Thursday over potential turmoil at airports as the government shutdown threatens to drag into November, warning of ruined holiday plans for millions of Americans.
With the standoff in Congress over health care spending now in its fourth week, Trump's Republicans and the opposition Democrats are facing increasing pressure to end a crisis that has crippled public services.
More than 60,000 air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers are working without pay, and the White House warned that increasing absenteeism could mean chaos at check-in lines.
Trump's spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters the shutdown was already causing "severe impacts" at airports nationwide.
"If the Democrats continue to keep the government closed, we fear there will be significant flight delays, disruptions and cancelations in major airports across the country this holiday season," she said.
Airport workers calling in sick rather than working without pay -- leading to significant delays -- was a major factor in Trump bringing an end to the 2019 shutdown, the longest in history at 35 days.
In Congress, House Speaker Mike Johnson told a news conference that airport staffing shortages were now the reason for more than 50 percent of delays, a huge increase on the normal statistic of five percent.
Some 19,000 flights were held up from Saturday to Monday, he said, warning that this rate was "only going to increase," with airport workers taking on second jobs as Uber drivers or delivering food.
"The longer the shutdown goes on, and as fewer air traffic controllers show up to work, the safety of the American people is thrown further into jeopardy," he said.
- Politically toxic -
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, appearing alongside Johnson, said staff in control towers were voicing deepening anger over the shutdown, which has led to an estimated 1.4 million federal workers going without pay.
"I want them coming to their facilities and controlling the airspace, but they're having to make decisions about how they spend their time, to make sure they put food on their table, feed their kids and support their family members," he said.
With no end to the shutdown in sight, the gridlock is beginning to take a personal toll on lawmakers, who fly out of Washington most weekends to return to their home districts.
During an earnings call with analysts on Thursday American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, five miles from the capital, had suffered "operating delays and issues with air traffic control."
After weeks of failed daily votes on a House-passed resolution to reopen the government, the Senate also rejected a bill Thursday to guarantee pay for troops and some federal employees who have been working for nothing.
Republicans had hoped that a blockade on troop pay would be seen by some Democrats as politically toxic and might be a catalyst to finally break the party's united stance on the shutdown.
All but three Democrats voted against the bill, however, arguing that it would have given Trump too much sway over who gets paid and who doesn't, while offering no help for 750,000 workers placed on enforced leave without pay.
Democrats say the only path to reopening the government is a Trump-led negotiation over their demands to extend subsidies that make health insurance affordable for millions of Americans -- the key sticking point in the standoff.
But Trump has insisted he won't negotiate with Democrats until the shutdown is over.
Delays tied to air traffic control absences fall
House Speaker says FAA has no funding to pay controllers during shutdown
Airlines, unions urge end to shutdown, citing safety concerns
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Trump administration and Republican leaders in Congress on Thursday warned that flight disruptions will increase as a government shutdown enters its 23rd day and controllers miss their first full paycheck.
Some 13,000 air traffic controllers and about 50,000 Transportation Security Administration officers must work without pay during the government shutdown. Controllers will miss their first full paycheck on Tuesday.
"We fear there will be significant flight delays, disruptions and cancellations in major airports across the country this holiday season," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said. "If Democrats continue to shut down the government, they will also be shutting down American air travel."
Democrats reject the contention that they are responsible and say it is President Donald Trump and Republicans who refuse to negotiate.
AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL A FLASHPOINT
"I can't guarantee you that your flight will be on time. I can't guarantee you that your flight's not going to be canceled. It's going to depend on our air traffic controllers coming into work every single day," U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said at a Capitol Hill press conference, urging controllers to keep working.
Last week, air traffic control absences accounted for 53% of flight delays since the shutdown began, compared with 5% normally. This week, delays tied to absences have been much smaller, accounting for 1% on Monday and Wednesday and 21% on Tuesday, a USDOT official said.
House Speaker Mike Johnson said the Federal Aviation Administration does not have existing resources to pay air traffic controllers and called on Democrats to pass legislation to reopen the government.
The Senate is set to consider legislation on Thursday to pay essential workers during the shutdown.
Democrats want Republicans to approve new healthcare subsidies for people who buy insurance through the Affordable Care Act to keep premiums for Americans from soaring as a condition of reopening.
Democratic U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland said Republicans are responsible for the impasse. "Donald Trump needs to come to the table and negotiate," he said.
Air traffic control has become a flashpoint in the debate over the shutdown with both parties blaming the other. Unions and airlines have urged a quick end to the standoff.
"Football fans: if you are stuck in the airport this weekend while your favorite team is about to kick off, you can blame the Democrats," Johnson said.
In 2019, during a 35-day shutdown, the number of absences by controllers and TSA officers rose as workers missed paychecks, extending checkpoint wait times at some airports. Authorities were forced to slow air traffic in New York and Washington, which put pressure on lawmakers to end that standoff.
The FAA is about 3,500 air traffic controllers short of targeted staffing levels and many had been working mandatory overtime and six-day weeks even before the shutdown.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bill Berkrot)
Delays tied to air traffic control absences fall
House Speaker says FAA has no funding to pay controllers during shutdown
Airlines, unions urge end to shutdown, citing safety concerns
