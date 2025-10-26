403
Israel Pushes Gaza Tunnel Destruction Despite Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz announced Saturday he has directed military forces to accelerate underground structure destruction within Gaza Strip territory still controlled by Israel under the current ceasefire and detainee swap framework.
"I have instructed the IDF (military) to prioritize the destruction of the tunnels as the central task in the yellow zone currently under our control, alongside protecting the soldiers and communities," Katz wrote on US social media platform X.
He confirmed operations proceed simultaneously with negotiations involving US officials—including the vice president, secretaries of state and defense, presidential envoys and CENTCOM commanders—regarding implementation of US President Donald Trump's strategy to guarantee complete "dismantling and destruction of all terror tunnels in the remaining territory under their responsibility, alongside disarming Hamas."
"Demilitarizing Gaza through the destruction of Hamas's terror tunnels, alongside disarming Hamas, is, in my view, the most important strategic objective for achieving victory in Gaza," he said.
Katz emphasized that the most pressing ethical obligation remains repatriating all captives and deceased individuals to their homes, pledging "we will do everything to fulfill this sacred and critical mission."
"The overarching strategic mission to realize the great victory achieved by the heroic IDF fighters against Hamas terrorists in Gaza is the demilitarization of Gaza through the complete destruction of the terror tunnels, 60% of which still remain—alongside disarming Hamas," he said.
The staged Gaza ceasefire arrangement between Hamas and Israel, facilitated through regional and international intermediaries, commenced Oct. 10.
Phase one encompasses releasing Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian detainees and partial Israeli troop withdrawal. It additionally envisions reconstructing Gaza and establishing fresh governance structures excluding Hamas.
The Israeli genocidal war has resulted in excess of 68,500 killed and 170,300 wounded since October 2023, Gaza Health Ministry figures show.
