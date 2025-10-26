403
Presidential election starts in Ivory Coast during political tension
(MENAFN) Citizens of Ivory Coast took to the polls on Saturday to vote in a presidential election taking place under an atmosphere of political unease.
According to the Independent Electoral Commission, more than 8.7 million eligible voters—both within the country and abroad—are expected to participate. Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) and will close at 6 p.m. (1700 GMT) across 25,678 locations domestically and overseas. Around 120,000 Ivorians living abroad are also voting through 308 polling centers established in embassies and consulates.
Preliminary results are set to be released within five days, while the Constitutional Council will provide the official confirmation afterward. A candidate must win over 50 percent of the votes to claim victory in the first round.
Five contenders are running for the presidency, including current leader Alassane Ouattara, who is seeking another term. The other candidates include former First Lady Simone Gbagbo, former government spokesperson Ahoua Don Mello, ex-Commerce Minister Jean-Louis Billon, and Henriette Lagou from the Ivorian Popular Front.
Analysts suggest that Ouattara, who previously amended the Constitution in 2016 to lift term limits, remains the favorite to secure a fourth term. The 83-year-old leader won the 2020 election with an overwhelming 94 percent of the vote.
This year’s campaign has been overshadowed by tension and controversy after several prominent opposition figures were barred from running. The exclusions triggered protests, particularly in southern regions known as opposition strongholds. Opposition politician Laurent Gbagbo of the African People’s Party of Ivory Coast (PPACI) was disqualified due to a criminal conviction, while former Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam was ruled out over dual nationality issues.
In power since 2011, Ouattara has emphasized his commitment to improving opportunities for young people and tackling the country’s security and economic problems. He urged the youth to “vote in large numbers,” presenting himself as a steady hand capable of maintaining progress. Meanwhile, opposition leaders have accused his administration of neglecting issues like inequality and the rising cost of living.
On the eve of the vote, electoral commission chief Coulibaly-Kuibiert Ibrahime appealed to citizens to participate peacefully and place confidence in the electoral process. He praised Ivorians for the “spirit of openness, tolerance and mutual respect” shown throughout the campaign despite minor incidents.
Ibrahime also confirmed that defense and security forces had been deployed nationwide to maintain order and protect voters. He reiterated the commission’s pledge to ensure that the election would be conducted “fairly and transparently.”
International observers from the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are overseeing the vote to ensure compliance with democratic standards.
